Candace Ann “Candy” Gaston

June 3, 1953 – October 4, 2017

SAINT JO – Candace Ann “Candy” Gaston, 64, died Oct. 4, 2017 in Fort Worth, TX.

A visitation was from 6-7 p.m. Oct. 5 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.

A funeral was at 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home with the ministers Edwin Brooks and Larry Crabtree officiating. Burial followed at Mayfield Cemetery in Montague County.

Gaston was born on June 3, 1953 in Austin to Ralph Ponti Kiss and Rosemary Rossman. She married J.M. Gaston on Nov. 18, 1972 in Azle. She was a homemaker and affiliated with the First Assembly of God in Nocona and the Caring Way Prison Ministry.

She is survived by her husband, J.M. Gaston, Saint Jo; parents, Ralph Kiss, Granbury and Rosemary Bradbery, Nocona; children, Matt Gaston, Nocona, Jennifer Howard, Saint Jo, Cathrine Meador, Decatur, Elizabeth Clayton, Nocona, Christopher Gaston, Muenster, Marshall Gaston and John Mark Gaston, both of Saint Jo; sister, Kimberly Hays, Arlington; brothers, Kevin Kiss, Azle and Randy Kiss, Rock Port; 16 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Caring Way Prison Ministry, c/o First Assembly of God Church in Nocona.

Arrangements were entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.