Forestburg takes home the trophy

The competition between the Forestburg Longhorns and Saint Jo Panthers was as fierce as one would expect from a county rivalry match up, and it was the Longhorns who walked away with the Chisholm Trail Trophy from the first annual Chisholm Trail Bowl.

However, this isn’t the first year for the two teams to face one another, as the series now sits tied at 5-5 after the Longhorn win.

It was the Panthers who started out strong on Friday night, putting 20 points on the board before Forestburg had a chance to respond.

See the full story in the mid-week News.