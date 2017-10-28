High expectations for Bowie Lady Rabbits

Expectations for the Bowie High School girls basketball team are sky high as they enter the 2017 season ranked 10th in the Class 3A poll recently released by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

It should be a good year for Bowie hoops fans as the Jackrabbits lead the way in number one for the Class 3A boys division.

For the Lady Rabbits, they will work to fill the shoes of Addy Cook and Henslee Ogle while coming back from some minor injuries plaguing the team. They will work to fulfill the hopes of a successful season, but they aren’t letting the pressure get to them.

“I think these girls are used to the tradition of Bowie basketball,” said Bowie Girls Basketball Head Coach Chuck Hall. “You expect to be in that list of names, and you’re motivated to hold onto the spot and not move backwards in the rankings.”

