Trick or treating events planned

The Churches of Montague have joined together for a Trunk ‘N Treat Night on the courthouse square on Oct. 31. Families are invited to attend from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Nocona Chamber of Commerce will have Trunk or Treat at the downtown park starting at 5 p.m. on Oct. 31. Individuals, clubs and groups are invited to take part. The fire department will hand out safety glow sticks and candy at the fire station.

Trick treating will take place in Bowie Saturday night, drivers are urged to be cautious in neighborhoods where children and families are walking.