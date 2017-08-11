2018 party primary filing set to begin

Nov. 11 will be the first day of filing for the March 6, 2018 party primary elections in Texas.

After an exhaustive presidential primary season during 2016, election prospects will have 30 days in which to decide if they want a spot on the party primary ballot. Filing begins Nov. 11 and runs through Dec. 11.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, the following county offices will be up for election in the 2018 primary: County judge, district clerk, county clerk, county treasurer, county precinct commissioners for precinct two and four; and justice of the peace for precincts one and two.

