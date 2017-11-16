Bowie newcomer killed in crash with ambulance

A new resident of Bowie was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a Bowie ambulance Thursday night.

The accident occurred at 8 p.m. Thursday night near the Wise and Mill Street intersection. According to an accident report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Forrest Grimes, 26, was leaving the Allsup’s Store at the corner of Wise and Mill when he failed to yield right-of-way to the emergency vehicle.

The ambulance was on a call for service driving with its emergency lights on when it struck Grimes on the driver’s side of his 2009 Pontiac passenger car. The car came to rest in the nearby Parts Plus parking lot where it collided with a sign pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The trooper reports Grimes was wearing his seatbelt and was the only occupant in his vehicle.

Grimes was in the process of moving to Bowie where on Monday he had begun his new job as sports editor of The Bowie News.

The News staff is heartbroken at the tragic loss of our new friend and colleague. We are saddened we will not be able to get to know this intelligent young man who was excited to begin his new job. Our sympathy goes out to his family.