Bowie News moves up deadline for Nov. 25 paper

The Bowie News will have an early deadline for the Nov. 25 edition.

All news and ad copy must be to the office by 5 p.m. on Nov. 22 to ensure inclusion.

The News office will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but reopen on Friday for regular hours.

Stop by the News office on Friday during your Black Friday shopping to purchase a gift subscription for a digital or print edition, or save with a combination. It is a gift that is enjoyed all year round.

The Montague County Courthouse will be closed Thursday and Friday for the holiday, as well as the city offices in Bowie, Nocona and Saint Jo.

The post office will be closed Thursday.