Bowie, Nocona preparing special community dinners on turkey day

Just like big families, the communities of Bowie and Nocona will be serving up a Thanksgiving Day meal filled with all the traditional goodies including food and fellowship.

There is no reason to be alone or not to enjoy a healthy holiday meal this Thanksgiving, as dinner organizers invite everyone to attend or volunteer to help.

In Bowie the Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 23 at First United Methodist Church, 1515 North Jefferson. There is no charge for the meal, although donations will be accepted to help pay for the supplies.

In Nocona once again Christ Community Church is coordinating the community meal under the direction of Belinda Hendrix.

Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Veranda Inn Event Center. There is no charge.

Read the full story of these events in your weekend News.