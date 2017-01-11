Dancing to the Stars this Saturday

Dancing to the Stars returns to Montague County on Nov. 4 as a fundraiser for the North Central Texas College Foundation-Montague County supporting students attending the Bowie campus and projects of the Bowie Rotary Club.

Playing off of the popular television dancing competition show, area celebrities are paired together and with the help of professional dancers, they prepare one dance to perform at the event.

Votes are cast by donating money in the name of each dancer, and the one who collects the most votes (raises the most money) is the Mirror Ball Champion.

This year’s celebrity couples are: Baxter Swint and Cade Ellis, Kent and Amy Stagg, Alan and Tammie Miller, Michael Daily and Jill Hunt, Belinda and Arn Anderson and Michelle Fenoglio and Jayson Toerck.

Tickets for the evening are no longer available, but those who want to support a dancer or couple can do so online at: www. nctc.edu. Click on the vote tab under the event to vote.