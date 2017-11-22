First five-county pecan show planned Dec. 4

Archer, Cooke, Clay, Grayson, Montague and Wise Counties are having the first North Texas Pecan Show on Dec. 4 in Montague.

The North Texas Pecan Show is an opportunity for any county resident with a pecan tree to learn more about pecans and compete for “bragging rights” for the best pecans in the county said County AgriLife Extension Agent Justin Hansard.

The pecan show will open at 9 a.m. at the Montague County Annex at 11339 State Hwy 59 North, Montague. Deadline for entries is Nov. 30 at each county extension office.

Hansard from talking to different people he learned there use to be a pecan show possibly back in the 1970s that included not only pecan judging but food judging and even a pecan queen.

