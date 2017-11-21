Helen M. (Williamson) Volkman

August 25, 1933 – November 16, 2017

FORESTBURG – Helen M. (Williamson) Volkman, 84, died on Nov. 16, 2017 in Decatur, TX.

A visitation was at 1 p.m. Nov. 17 at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.

A graveside service will follow at New Harp Cemetery in Forestburg.

Volkman was born on Aug. 25, 1933 in Purdon to Hillary and Ollie Williamson. She married Willie Wayne Volkman on Sept. 10, 1950 in Fort Worth.

She worked for the state of Texas in the Health and Human Services department from 1976 until her retirement in 1995.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Wayne Volkman; parents, Hillary and Ollie Williamson; and her brothers, Jimmy Don and Norman Williamson.

She is survived by her son, Charles Volkman, Forestburg; two granddaughters; sister, Verline Broom; and brothers, Gary Joe Volkman and Larue Volkman.