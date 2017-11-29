Jackrabbits earn win at American Airlines Center

The Bowie Jackrabbit’s win against Springtown on Saturday will be one the players remember for a lifetime as they earned the 62-42 victory on the Dallas Maverick’s home court.

The event is called the Dallas Mavericks Court of Dreams and allows high school teams throughout North Texas to experience playing on the same court as some of the National Basketball Association’s biggest stars.

“It is a fun experience for them and they get to sit and watch the Mavericks game after, then go downtown and eat. It is a special team building experience and puts us in a big arena, and later in the season when we play in those they won’t be intimidated because they have already

played at one of the biggest around,” said Bowie Boys Head Basketball Coach Doug Boxell.

The Jackrabbits made the day grander with a 20-point win against the Porcupines, with Kason Spikes leading the offense with 18 points.

