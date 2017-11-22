Lady Jackrabbits win in triple overtime

The Bowie High School girl’s basketball team came away with a dramatic 71-68 win against ChinA Springs in triple overtime Saturday.

The Lady Cougars jumped out to a 9-0 lead against Bowie before the Rabbits had a chance to respond.

“We left early that morning and the travel from the long trip affected us. We sort of seemed in a daze as the game started and they jumped all over us, leaving us to play catch up the whole game,” said Head Basketball Coach Chuck Hall.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Lady Rabbits were finally able to catch up.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.