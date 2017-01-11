Lady Panthers claim bi-district title

The Saint Jo High School volleyball team claimed its first bi-district title since 2004 with a sweep over Newcastle on Monday night.

The team faced off against the Lady Cats at Wichita Christian School for the first round of competition post-district, where they topped the other team 25-20, 25-22 and 27-25.

Charity Brawner powered the Lady Panther offense with 22 kills, while Alyssa Hennessey added another nine for the Saint Jo win.

Meanwhile, Bailey Melton and Paityn Holley combined for another five kills for an unstoppable offense.

