Lady Rabbits open 2017-2018 season

The Bowie High School girl’s basketball teams opened the 2017-2018 season with a bang, taking on the task of multiple games over the course of a weekend.

The varsity girls opened their season at Bridgeport on Friday night, where they suffered a 30-34 loss to the Lady Bulls, who went two rounds deep in the 4A playoffs last season.

“They’re big defensively and very strong,” said Bowie Head Basketball Coach Chuck Hall. “We were right in the game, but it got away from us and we missed a couple of shots, and they got the offensive rebounds and that hurt us. It was a good test for us to play somebody good right off the bat.”