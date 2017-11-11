McCarty signs with Ottawa University

Bowie High School Senior Taylor McCarty has chosen to continue her softball career at Ottawa University in Ottawa, Kansas.

McCarty signed her National Letter of Intent at BHS on Friday afternoon, surrounded by her family, friends and coaches. She is the daughter of Michael and Holly McCarty.

The high school senior has been a vital part of the Lady Rabbits softball team, playing the short stop position.

McCarty signing her letter represents a dream come true for the high school senior, who has worked hard towards her goal of playing at the college level.

Read the full story in the weekend News.