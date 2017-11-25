MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights opened this weekend

The 2017 holiday season officially began for North Texas when one of the area’s most beloved traditions comes to life at the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights Christmas.

The Wichita Falls Independent School District’s Carrigan Career and Technical Center continued its tradition of refurbishing some of the older MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights Christmas displays.

Carrigan students worked on the toy castle, a revolving parade of Disney characters.

New this year are Frosty’s Friends photo bench and a character village of well-known cartoon personalities, including Olaf, Olaf/Sven, Mickey, Minnie, Frosty, Crystal, the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who with cutouts for photo ops.

