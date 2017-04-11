New traffic lights going live in Nocona Monday

Installation of new signal lights at the intersections of U.S. Highway 82 at Farm-to-Market 103 and on U.S. Highway 82 at State Highway 175 has been completed and they will be turned on starting on Nov. 6.

The project, installed by Durable Specialities, began in early October and includes new signal poles and traffic signals. The contract totaled $270,000.

Adele Lewis, public information officers for the Wichita Falls Texas Department of Transportation office, said while these two signals are less than a block from each other they are now upgraded to be high enough to avoid high loads traveling along the highway, as well as being programmed to function as one intersection to improve service to motorists.