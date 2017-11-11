State water board conducts aquifer hearing in Bowie

By BARBARA GREEN

Staff from the Texas Water Development Board met in Bowie Wednesday for a public hearing on designating a new minor aquifer called the Cross Timbers that covers a large part of Montague County.

The request for this designation came from the Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District, whose general manager, Doug Shaw was present at the meeting along with six citizens. Mike McGuire, general manager of the Rolling Plains Groundwater Conservation District, also attended.

Larry French, director of the groundwater division of the TWDB, conducted the hearing presenting data on the aquifers and their importance to the region.

Those attending were invited to fill out public comment cards and their input would be taken back to the board for review.

The Upper Trinity board asked that the four Paleozoic Aquifers: Wichita, Cisco-Bowie, Canyon and Strawn, be designated collectively as one minor aquifer.

Read the full story in the weekend News.