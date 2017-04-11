Unsafe building demolition finally completed

After several years of delay due to litigation a building deemed unsafe by the city at 301 Decatur Street has finally come down. It was October 2009 when city code officials issued a citation for the unsafe structure. The building had previously operated as a convenience store and a laundry before it was closed and left vacant several years before the citation. According to City Judge Darla Cordell the city process has been on hold pending resolution of a lawsuit by the property owner with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, which runs behind the property. In early September Cordell said the litigation was resolved and the property owner, Robert Hankins, moved forward with eliminating the unsafe building. (Photo by Barbara Green)