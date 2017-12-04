4B Board considers how to fill position; BEDC gets update

Bowie’s two economic development corporations met this week receiving updates on their various projects.

The Bowie 4B Sales Tax Corporation met on Monday afternoon and learned the Industrial Technology Center construction project at the North Central Texas College Bowie campus remains on schedule. With that good news the board moved forward with setting a grand opening date for April 6.

Executive Director Janis Crawley said further details on the grand opening will be coordinated with NCTC.

As the new year prepares to open officers for the new term of 2017-18 were elected. Ward Wallace will continue as board chairman; Alan Miller, vice chairman and Barbara Winingham, secretary/treasurer.

