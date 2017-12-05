5. Hope Phipps

Forestburg High School athlete Hope Phipps wrapped up her scholastic career with a second-day 108 at the University Interscholastic League Conference 1A girls’ golf tournament.

“It was the experience of a lifetime,” said Phipps. “I had never been to state, and it was pretty amazing to play there.”

Phipps golfed at one of the most historic venues in Texas – the Lions’ Municipal Golf Course, which plays a little more than 4,900 yards.

Overall, combined with her first-day performance, Phipps carded a 223. That was good enough for 46th spot.

