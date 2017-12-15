Alfred “Al” C. Pittman

December 5, 1943 – December 13, 2017

ALVORD- Alfred “Al” C. Pittman, 74, went to be with our Lord on Dec. 13, 2017 in Alvord, TX.

The family received friends 6-8 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

A funeral service is at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 16 at Hopewell Baptist Church with Charles Nichols officiating. Burial will follow in Alvord Cemetery. Pallbearers include Dale Pittman, Ray Temple, Keegan Shannon, Alvaro Arreola, Troy Cooksey and Scott Craft.

Al was born on Dec. 5, 1943 to Charlie and Eula (Whitson) Pittman in Sunset. He was united in marriage to Billie (Pearson) on July 9, 1964 in Lake Worth, Texas. Al retired as a mechanic. He was a member of the Hopewell Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Larry Pittman and his sister, Mary Kenon.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 53 years, Billie Pittman, Alvord; daughters, Stacie Ferrell, Fort Worth, and Paula Garner and husband David, Bowie; son, Allen Pittman, Alvord; granddaughters, Aubree Pittman, Shawna Ferrell, Aleshia Ferrell, Morgan Mayfield, Karsen Pittman and Landri Garner; grandsons, Corey Ferrell, Tanner Pittman and Ridge Garner; great grandson, Liam Ray Arreola; brother, Anthony Pittman and wife Eva, Springtown; his trusted companion Korkie (dog); and numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

