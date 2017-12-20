Bowie holds on at Decatur

The Bowie Jackrabbits basketball team wanted a challenge the game before district play starts and they got it in Decatur on Friday.

After finishing fourth in the Decatur-hosted tournament the previous weekend while the hosts ended up winning it all, the game was kind of the tournament championship game that never happened.

With junior Daniel Mosley coming back from a concussion injury he suffered at said tournament, the Jackrabbits were closer to full strength than they would have been had they played Decatur then. The pace set by both teams was slow and deliberate as perimeter shots were contested and not falling at a high rate for either team. After Bowie went up 5-0 in the first two minutes of the game, they only scored one more basket in the quarter as Decatur took a 9-7 lead.

Neither team could shake the other in the second quarter until the end, as Decatur extended their lead from 20-19 to 25-19 in the final two minutes. Decatur grew their lead to 10 points in the first three minutes of the third quarter and had their biggest lead at 36-23 in the quarter. The Jackrabbits cut the lead to 36-26 heading into the fourth quarter but things needed to change for them to have a chance to comeback.

