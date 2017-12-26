Clifford Olen Womack

February 26, 1935 – November 27, 2017

NOCONA- Clifford Olen Womack, 93, died on Dec. 20, 2017.

A visitation was from 6-7 p.m. at Jerry Woods Chapel in Nocona.

A service was at 11 a.m. Dec. 23 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed in Nocona Cemetery. Joe Crow officiated.

He was born on May 12, 1924 to John Roy Womack and Blanche Ellen Crow in Mason, OK. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Womack married Lois Faye Keck and together they raised three children.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Faye Keck Womack; three brothers, Hershel Womack, Floyd Womack and Eldon Womack; two sisters, Norma Lee Roberts and Helen McAlvain.

He is survived by his children, Larry Womack, Cathy Blue and Randy Womack; five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.