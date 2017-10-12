Montague County Commissioners will consider a ban on outdoor burning when they meet at 9 a.m. on Dec. 11.
A lack of rainfall and high winds have created dangerous conditions for the north Texas area, which could lead to wildfires.
Fire officials have expressed concerns to the county about implementing a ban.
Commissioners to consider possible burn ban
