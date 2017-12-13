Dry weather conditions prompt a county-wide burn ban

Montague County was placed under a burn ban Monday as the commissioner’s court responded to concerns by area fire departments on the dangerous conditions growing day by day due to a lack of rainfall.

This ban restricts outdoor burning with specific provisions where burning is allowed. It will run for up to 90 days unless the court amends or revokes the order.

Montague County Judge Rick Lewis said during the last four days he talked with firefighters from almost all of the rural departments and they encourage a burn ban. He said one department the north dealt with six fires on Sunday.

“Some of those from what I understand were preventable, but a burn ban is only good when people follow it,” said Lewis.

