Fire destroys home on Pink Wilson Road this afternoon

Bowie Rural Fire Department, Sunset VFD, City of Bowie and other firefighting units from the area battled this place on Pink Wilson Road about 4:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The home was fully involved with firefighters arrived. Law enforcement officers indicated the residents got out of the house unharmed, but there are no details available at this time. The home was located on Pink Wilson behind Phillips Salvage yard. Watch for an update here and for the full story in the weekend News. (Photo by Barbara Green)