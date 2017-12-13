Four run for JP2, three for county treasurer

When the March 6, 2018 party primary election arrives Montague County will have two contested local races for justice of the peace precinct two and county treasurer.

The filing deadline came on Monday across the state for both the Republican and Democratic Parties. While there will be numerous contested races at the state and national level, of the seven county ballot posts all but two have drawn only the incumbents with no challengers.

There are no Democratic Party candidates for the county races as they all ran on the Republican ticket.

