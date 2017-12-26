Gladys Louvene Broom

March 22, 1921 – December 21, 2017

BRIDGEPORT – Gladys Louvene Broom, 96, died on Dec. 21, 2017 in Bridgeport, TX.

Family received friends one hour prior to the service on Dec. 26 at the funeral home.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. Dec. 26 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. Interment followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Broom was born on March 22, 1921 in Post Oak to Ivisson and Tessie (Monks) Riddle. On July 4, 1938 she married Billy K. Broom in Waurika, OK. She worked as a seamstress for Howard Woolf Dress Factory.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billy K. Broom; two grandchildren; brothers, Hollis Riddle and Forest Riddle; and sisters, Mary Riddle and Alma Alexander.

She is survived by her daughter, Nelta Andreasen, Bridgeport; three grandchildren; six great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to God’s Table at First Free Will Baptist Church in honor of Gladys.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.