Grand Jury issues 17 indictments

Seventeen indictments were returned by the Montague County Grand Jury including three Bridgeport men accused of organizing to steal items from the Bowie Walmart.

District Attorney Casey Polhemus reported the following charges were indicted.

A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Joshua Dewane Bryant, 32, Theron Ray Justice, 59, and Darrell Wayne Uselton, 45, were each indicted on one charge theft of property $450 to $500 and one charge of theft of property $500 to $1,500 both enhanced stemming from alleged incidents at Walmart on March 9 and March 15.

