Lady Indians win two at Era

The Nocona Lady Indians basketball team had a good second tournament at Era over the weekend to prepare them for the start of district play this week.

The Lady Indians dominated Sacred Heart on Thursday as they built a 37-8 halftime lead. Nocona easily won 65-28.

Senior Emma Meekins and freshman Averee Kleinhans had 19 points apiece to lead the team.

On Friday, the Lady Indians had a hard time with tournament host Era, finding themselves down 29-20 at halftime before losing 67-53.

Kleinhans led the team with 24 points and Meekins was second with 12 points.

To read the complete story, pickup the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.