Lady Rabbits start off district 2-0

Friday’s win at home against Paradise capped off a great first week in district for the Bowie Lady Rabbits.

Bowie was able knock down enough free throws down the stretch to balloon their comfortable lead up to the final score of 51-37.

The game was closer than the final score would indicate, but the Lady Rabbits were able to keep and expand their lead throughout the game. Bowie led 10-6 after the first quarter and led 18-11 at halftime.

That seven point lead became 10 as the Lady Rabbits were up 32-22 heading into the fourth quarter. Despite Paradise scoring the most points in the fourth quarter, they were forced to put Bowie on the free throw line to get the ball back and the Lady Rabbits knocked down 22 of 30 for the game to not only keep the lead but expand it.

To read the full story, pick up the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.