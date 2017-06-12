Souper Sunday to assist Bowie Mission

It’s Souper Sunday once again to raise funds for the Bowie Mission. Enjoy a homemade soup lunch beginning at noon on Dec. 10 at the First United Methodist Church, 1515 Jefferson.

The event includes a homemade soup sampling and a Christmas gift basket silent auction. Guests can sample and chose from delicious homemade soups and desserts, enjoy fellowship and raise funds for the mission. Cost of admission is a donation of your choice.