Top stories of 2017 in review- Nocona boys basketball

3. Nocona boys basketball

Nocona boys pull ahead of Bowie here since they ended up playing for a regional final in the playoffs. I know Bowie finished ahead of Nocona in district and lost to Brock in the playoffs, but the Indians still went farther and that is what I am basing this list on, the results.

March 8 edition

The magic carpet ride for the Nocona High School boys’ basketball team thrilled fans in these parts in recent days.

The ride came to an end on Friday in the Conference 3A-Region I semifinals at the Chaparral Center in Midland as venerable powerhouse Canadian defeated Nocona 58-51.

But, the Indians put themselves in position to win.

“There were two possessions were we had a three-point deficit,” said Nocona head coach Bret Botard. “But, we couldn’t convert.”

Nocona was able to chip away at Canadian’s lead by converting shots during the second half, and the Indians finished the game with seven 3-pointers – including a 3-for-4 performance by senior Brenton Vineyard.

“Brenton made some big shots for us in the tournament,” Botard said.

