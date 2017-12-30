Top stories of review in 2017- Saint Jo volleyball

5. Saint Jo volleyball

The Saint Jo volleyball team had one of those of program changing breakthroughs with their playoff win, their first in 12 years, coming against a state ranked team.

Showing that girls from their school can play with any school in the state can inspire future teams to believe they can too. That belief is the start of all successful programs.

Saint Jo Head Volleyball Coach Charlie Hamilton Pittman came to Saint Jo hoping to build a tradition of success in the program, and that foundation has been put into place.

The Lady Panthers advanced to the playoffs for the third year in a row, earning a bi-district championship after a sweep of Newcastle.

The Lady Panthers turned around and provided an upset of sixth-ranked Dodd City for the area championship.

The 2017 season was the first in 13 years for the Saint Jo Lady Panthers to garner a playoff victory.

“Saint Jo is just getting started, tradition starts now,” said Pittman.

