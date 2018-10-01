By BARBARA GREEN

Ace the newest officer in the Montague County Sheriff’s office was introduced to the commissioner’s court Monday, joined by his handler Deputy Chase Pelton.

The new K-9 unit recently completed six weeks of training and is in the midst of an additional month of training with a Wise County SO’s K-9 unit. They also are working in the county.

Sheriff’s Marshall Thomas made the introductions calling the team the county’s newest tool to fight crime.

Thomas pointed to the K-9’s ability to sniff out drugs, pursue suspects as well as going into communities to meet children and the public. Ace is a one-and a half year old Belgian Malinois.

Along with the introductions the sheriff’s office got approval to set up non-24-hour dispatch terminals for the Nocona Police Department as the SO dispatches for all after 4 p.m.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.