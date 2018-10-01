Ad

Ace goes into the audience Monday for introductions. (Photo by Barbara Green)

By BARBARA GREEN
Ace the newest officer in the Montague County Sheriff’s office was introduced to the commissioner’s court Monday, joined by his handler Deputy Chase Pelton.
The new K-9 unit recently completed six weeks of training and is in the midst of an additional month of training with a Wise County SO’s K-9 unit. They also are working in the county.
Sheriff’s Marshall Thomas made the introductions calling the team the county’s newest tool to fight crime.
Thomas pointed to the K-9’s ability to sniff out drugs, pursue suspects as well as going into communities to meet children and the public. Ace is a one-and a half year old Belgian Malinois.

Along with the introductions the sheriff’s office got approval to set up non-24-hour dispatch terminals for the Nocona Police Department as the SO dispatches for all after 4 p.m.

