Arcue Deweber

November 17, 1932 – January 5, 2018

PRAIRIE BRANCH – Arcue Deweber, 85, passed away Jan. 5, 2018 in the Prairie Branch community near Bowie, TX.

Family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Jan.8 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Prairie Branch Country Church in Prairie Branch with Terry Haralson and Carl Finney officiating. Burial followed at the Prairie Branch Cemetery.

Arcue was born on Nov. 17, 1932 in Post Oak to Vivian and Trula (Key) Deweber. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1950. He was a self employed welder for 26 years and then began ranching.

Arcue along with his friends built the Prairie Branch Country Church and served as the church elder there since it opened in May of 2002. He also served as a deacon at Southside Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Odell and Luther Deweber; and sisters, Emmaline Lewis and Ethel Hamilton.

Arcue is survived by his wife, Lila Deweber, Prairie Branch; children, Stephen Deweber and wife Beverly, Bowie, Stanley Deweber and wife Denise, Jacksboro, Arlene Deweber, Fort Worth, Billy Beasley and wife Janice, Pauls Valley, OK, Bobby Beasley and wife Kala, Minneapolis, MN and Kathy Gullage, Bowie; grandchildren, Clint Deweber, Michael Deweber, Adam Deweber, Hailey Deweber, Josh Gullage, Dani Blackburn, Ty Gullage, Kelli Merrell, Jessica Corbett, Dustyn Beasley, Sam Beasley, Will Beasley, Sarah Beasley and Benjemin Redlin; 15 great grandchildren; brother, Truman Deweber and wife Ruth, Jacksboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication