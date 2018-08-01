Bobby John Weeks

December 7, 1946 – December 31, 2017

ABILENE – Bobby John Weeks, 71, passed from this world to Heaven’s glory on Dec. 31, 2017, after a lengthy illness.

A visitation was from 6-8 p.m. on Jan. 4 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.

A funeral service was at 10 a.m. on Jan. 5 at Southwest Park Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Woodard and Dr. Scott Wilson officiating. Burial followed in Elliott-Hamil Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Bobby was born on Dec. 7, 1946, in Bowie to Robert E. and Alta Weeks. Bobby was an industrious individual who always thrived on working and serving others. He began work at the age of 13 in the Hutson Café with his Aunt Viola Owen as her assistant.

Bobby graduated from Bowie High School in 1965 and Hardin-Simmons University, Abilene in 1969. After serving briefly in the U.S. Army, he joined Dial Finance as a branch manager. In 1974, he joined the Hunter Insurance Agency and later purchased the agency creating the Weeks-Hunter Insurance Agency in Abilene only retiring in February 2017.

Bobby was a member of the Abilene Breakfast Optimist Club for more than 20 years and served as Lt. Governor for the North Texas District Optimist International. Bobby was also a leader in his profession, having served as president of the Independent Insurance Agents of Abilene.

Bobby was very active in his church community; he was a longtime member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Abilene where he was ordained as a deacon and served many years in that capacity in the congregation, as well as, church treasurer. He was a member of Southwest Park Baptist Church, Abilene also having served as a deacon and as chairman of the finance committee.

Bobby served as the treasurer of the Abilene Baptist Association for more than ten years. He was honored as the lay-person of the year by the Abilene Baptist Association in 2015. Bobby was truly a man with a giving, servant heart for the Lord’s ministry.

Bobby met the love of his life, Nancy Hunter, while a student at Hardin-Simmons University and attending Immanuel Baptist Church. They were married on June 7, 1968.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert E. and Alta Weeks, and brother-in-law, Ken Wilson.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 49 years, Nancy Weeks; son, John Weeks and his wife, Wendy, and their daughters, Hayley, Whitney and Courtney; daughter, Sarah Fambrough and her husband, Chad, and their children, Micah and Hope; sister, Lou Ellen Wilson, Alamogordo, NM; and many nieces and nephews.

A very special thanks to Dr. Heaven and Dr. Robinson in Abilene, the doctors and staff at M.D. Anderson in Houston and the wonderful nurses and staff on the Seventh Floor of the Parker Wing of Hendrick Hospital, in Abilene.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Abilene Baptist Association Social Ministries at 2058 Marshall Street, Abilene, TX 79605.

