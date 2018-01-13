Bowie beats down Henrietta

After suffering their first district loss on Friday, the Bowie Jackrabbits needed a redemptive home game performance on Tuesday at home against Henrietta.

That is what the team got in their 74-36 win in which the Jackrabbits offense found their stroke from 3 in this game after shooting a terrible percentage in their previous game at Holliday. Bowie made 10 of 20 from 3 and shot 57 percent from the field, an efficient clip after shooting under 40 percent at Holliday.

As lopsided as the final score was, the game started off close. The Jackrabbits came out in a full-court press to start the game, a defense they normally do not run.

“I just want more energy,” Boxell said. “I want the kids to play with more energy. I think that will help us in the long run.”

