Bowie Jackrabbits leave no doubt at Boyd

It was another game of the Bowie Jackrabbits taking care of business as they got off to a fast start at Boyd on Tuesday to get the game in hand early.

The Jackrabbits won easily 69-33 and made sure there were no down quarters where they got outplayed.

It started in the first quarter with Bowie jumping out offensively to a big 26-10 lead. The second quarter was less exciting than the first quarter, but the Jackrabbits still outplayed Boyd and extended their lead to 35-16 at halftime. Bowie was able to keep the pressure up as the Jackrabbits outscored Boyd 34-17 in the second half to win big 69-33.

Bowie shot ok from the field at 39 percent, but made enough 3s to be decent. The real place the Jackrabbits did well was drawing fouls and getting to the free throw line. Not only that but knocking most of them down. Bowie made 22 of 25 free throws in the game, a high number for the team.

