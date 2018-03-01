Bowie Library launching new programs for 2018

The Bowie Public Library is opening 2019 with the launch of a pair of new programs for area residents.

One new program is for members of the community who have intellectual and developmental disabilities, the “We Read Too Book Club” begins at 2 p.m. on Jan. 11 in the Lois May Hall Meeting Room at the library.

This book club is for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities ages 16 and up. The WRT Book Club will meet bi-weekly every second and fourth Thursday of the month at 2 p.m.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.