Child welfare board launches CASA drive

The Montague County Child Welfare Board partners with other agencies to provide the “wrap around care” for county children who are victims of abuse and neglect.

One of those agencies is Court Appointed Special Advocates of Wichita Falls. A CASA is an advocate who becomes the voice of a child in court. CASAs get to know the child and speak up for their best interest in court, at school and with their Child Protective Services caseworker.

Lorra Lierly, chairperson of the Montague County Child Welfare Board, said these special advocates keep children from “getting lost in the system” and they are a very important asset to the children they serve.

Montague County continues to have about 100 children involved with CPS every year. The county is in need of more foster homes so local children can be placed within the county. There also is a need for additional CASA volunteers from Montague County to serve Montague County children.

In addition to more foster homes and more CASA Volunteers, Montague County needs a CASA worker from Montague County to work in the county said Lierly.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.