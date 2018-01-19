Control burn planned at LBJ Grasslands

The Lyndon B. Johnson N.G. will be conducting a 359-acre controlled burn on 19 Jan 2018 starting at 09:00 a.m. The burn area will be located on the LBJ units 1, 2, and 5 near Wise county roads 1790, 1797, 1691, 1596, 1570, 1480 and Forest service roads 969. Smoke may possibly impact Wise county roads 1790, 1797, 1691, 1596, 1570, 1480 and visible from HWY 81/287.

If you encounter smoke on the travel way, please slow down, use your low beams and drive cautiously. The burn should be completed approximately 5:00 P.M.

Date: Friday, January 19, 2018

Start Time: 0900 (9:00 am)

County: Wise County

Location: All of LBJ units 1, 2, and 5

Compartment/Unit: 1, 2, and 5

Size: 350 acres