Donald E. Lane

December 9, 1940 – January 10, 2018

BOWIE – Donald E. Lane, 77, died Jan. 10, 2018 in Weatherford, TX.

A memorial service and burial will be at a later date at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.

Lane was born Dec. 9, 1940 in Belmont, NC to Jefferson and Lillie (Parker) Lane. He had retired as a self employed HVAC contractor.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Judy Lane.

He is survived by his son, Mark Lane, Gastonia, NC; daughter, Tonya Bolding, North Carolina; five grandchildren; ten great grandchildren, and brother Jeff Lane, Weatherford.

