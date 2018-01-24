Filing begins for Nocona area May elections

Filing opened on Jan. 17 for the May 5 city, school, hospital and water board elections in Nocona and continues through Feb. 16.

While the North Montague County Water Supply District has voted to pursue dissolution, it will have one more election. Three seats are on the ballot and are presently filled by Eddie Walker, Ricky Reed and Steve McCracken.

The council seats of Bob Ferguson, Tracy O’Neal and Steve Tettleton will be on the ballot.

Three seats are up on the school board: Kyle LaMar, place one and Guy Hill, place two and Randy Murphey, place six.

Three seats are up on the hospital district board: Charles May, Cris Lemon and Todd Peterson.