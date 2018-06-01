Forestburg beats Gold-Burg

By Jordan Neal

sports@bowienewsonline.com

A fast start from the Forestburg Lady Horns basketball team on Tuesday was too much for Gold-Burg in the district matchup at Forestburg.

The Lady Horns jumped out to a 14-3 lead with points coming in transition from senior Cayla Smelser, as she was able to out dribble the pursuit for several uncontested layups.

In the half court, Forestuburg turned to big senior Alexia Britain in the post, who dominated with her size to get to the basket. With the Lady Bears having trouble holding onto the ball, Forestburg built a 31-9 halftime lead.

Gold-Burg was able to play much more consistently in the second half as Stormey Edwards knocked in five three’s in the game as she led the team with 18 points. Taylor Lyons scored all 14 of her points in the second half, including several steals that led to layups in transition. Those two paced the Lady Bears to not let the deficit get much worse.

