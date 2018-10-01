Good second half propels NHS Indians to big win

A big margin final score disguises what was a close first half for the game between Nocona Indians basketball team at the Jacksboro Tigers on Friday.

The Indians wore down Jacksboro with their press defense that saw some results in the second half as Nocona increased its 36-28 halftime lead all the way to 67-48 final.

Jacksboro stayed close and got the score within one point before the Indians were able to stretch it out to an eight point halftime lead. It was the fourth quarter that Nocona stretched out their lead as they held Jacksboro to four points.

Riley McCasland led the team with 30 points, with 11 coming from the free throw line. As a team, the Indians got to the line 37 times and made 24. Jose Ogeda was second with 10 points.

