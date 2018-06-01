Indians come from behind to beat Holliday, 62-59

By Jordan Neal

The Nocona Indian basketball team had to fight and claw their way to their first district win against Holliday at home on Tuesday.

Dealing with foul trouble and trailing for most of the game, the Indians were able to get enough momentum going in the fourth quarter to pull out the 62-59 win.

Holliday came out hot, hitting four 3-pointers and taking a 22-14 lead. Nocona was able to do a better job on contesting perimeter shots in the second quarter and cut the lead to 30-24 at halftime.

Senior Riley McCasland dealt with foul trouble in the first half, picking up three fouls and having to sit. Midway through the third quarter, McCasland picked up his fourth foul and had to sit. Holliday stretched the lead to 11 points and looked to be pulling away. The Indians cut the lead down to 44-37 heading into the fourth quarter.

