Jackrabbits lose at Holliday

The Bowie Jackrabbits came up just short on Friday in Holliday as they dropped their first district game of the season.

The Jackrabbits were coming in after a blowout win 85-29 against Jacksboro the game before. Holliday had lost a close one in Nocona 62-59 the game before and wanted to avoid dropping two straight.

It was a close, defensive struggle throughout the game. Bowie had a narrow 14-12 lead heading into the second quarter, but Holliday took it from them and led 25-23 at halftime.

Holliday extended the lead a little, but the Jackrabbits were still within striking distance as they trailed 39-35 heading into the fourth quarter.

Down the stretch the pace was slowed down even more as Holliday tried to stall to protect their lead. Bowie could not score enough to overcome the lead as Holliday held on to win 46-43.

